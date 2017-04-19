Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Chance The Rapper Spent His Birthday Giving Back To Chicago

Salute the kid...

Staff
Leave a comment

Clive Davis' and the Recording Academy's 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Even on his birthday, Chance the Rapper found a way to give back to his community.

The Coloring Book rapper turned 24 this past weekend and instead of getting wasted, he spent the special moment throwing a charity concert that benefited his nonprofit organization, SocialWorks.

With tickets ranging from $100 to $1200 (regular admission and VIP, respectively), his “Chance the Birthday” event at Chicago’s Studio Paris raised more than $100,000. Invites just went out last week, but according to the New York Daily News, the event was sold out.

We’re not surprised so many people came through, as the concert featured some of our faves, including Ludacris and T-Pain, not to mention Chance himself. Even Sesame’s Street‘s Big Bird made an appearance. For those who are unfamiliar with his nonprofit’s work, SocialWorks aims to “empower the youth through arts, education, and civic engagement.”

Check out some footage above!

Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper's Grammy Victories

13 photos Launch gallery

Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper's Grammy Victories

Continue reading Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper’s Grammy Victories

Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper's Grammy Victories

<a href="http://globalgrind.com/tag/chance-the-rapper"><strong>Chance The Rapper</strong></a> was the real MVP of the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday. He took home the awards for best new artist, rap album and rap performance. For an independent artist to be nominated for the first time, for eight total awards, to beat out artists like Drake and Kanye West, it's a pretty big deal for the culture. Congrats to the Grammy Award-winning Chance The Rapper.

benefit concert , Birthday , Chance The Rapper

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos