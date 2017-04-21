Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

11 Prince Tributes From ‘F*cking Awful’ To ‘OMG, I’m Crying!’

The GOAT deserved greatness!

Staff
Leave a comment

Prince In Concert With Arms Outstretched

Source: Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty


Today marks the one-year anniversary of the late, great Prince‘s death.

Fans are still mourning the singer’s untimely passing but his electric life is continuing to be celebrated. After his death, everyone and their Prince-loving mama paid tribute to the star in their own special way. Some honored his legacy in a way that reflected the greatness that was Prince, while others just bombed.

You may recall Jennifer Hudson tearing down the house at the 2016 BET Awards with her rendition of “Purple Rain.”But there are some others who totally dropped the ball (side-eye to Madge). Check out our gallery of these 11 Prince tributes — you be the judge!

Unforgettable Prince Tributes

11 photos Launch gallery

Unforgettable Prince Tributes

Continue reading Unforgettable Prince Tributes

Unforgettable Prince Tributes

Today is the anniversary of <strong>Prince</strong>'s death and many people around the world are still mourning the icon's untimely passing. In a week that is sure to be filled with purple-themed parties, we at Global Grind recall some of the best tributes following the passing of the GOAT — as well as the not so good ones. Grab your tissue as we walk down memory lane from the worst to the best Prince honors!

anniversary , death , prince , Purple Rain , Tribute , worst

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos