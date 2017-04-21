19 Surprising Facts About Prince
1. Prince wrote his first song at age 7. He titled it “Funk Machine.”Source:GettyImages 1 of 19
2. Prince once sued Adobe Photoshop to prevent fans from altering his photos. Unfortunately, he lost.Source:GettyImages 2 of 19
3. Prince’s favorite meal was spaghetti and orange juice.Source:GettyImages 3 of 19
4. The “Purple Rain” soundtrack spent 24 weeks at number one on Billboard.Source:GettyImages 4 of 19
5. Michael Jackson’s “Bad” was supposed to be a duet with Prince.Source:GettyImages 5 of 19
6. Prince was a devout Jehovah’s Witness.Source:GettyImages 6 of 19
7. In 1980, when John Lennon was murdered, Prince was only a few blocks away.Source:GettyImages 7 of 19
8. Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks was supposed to write “Purple Rain,” but couldn’t handle the pressure.Source:GettyImages 8 of 19
9. Family and friends called Prince “Skipper” as a kid.Source:GettyImages 9 of 19
10. In 1984, Prince not only had the number one movie in the country, but also the number one single & album.Source:GettyImages 10 of 19
11. Despite his small stature, Prince was a remarkable basketball player.Source:GettyImages 11 of 19
12. Prince formed his first band when he was 13 years old.Source:GettyImages 12 of 19
13. In 2012, Prince dissed Maroon 5 for covering “Kiss.”Source:GettyImages 13 of 19
14. In 2013, Prince performed at “Star Wars” director George Lucas’ wedding.Source:GettyImages 14 of 19
15. The movie “Purple Rain” cost $7 million to make and grossed over $69 million.Source:GettyImages 15 of 19
16. Prince scrapped his 1987 album “The Black Album” just days before its release.Source:GettyImages 16 of 19
17. Prince penned The Bangles’ “Manic Monday” and Chaka Khan’s “I Feel For U.”Source:GettyImages 17 of 19
18. Prince’s dad once had a band called Prince Rogers Jazz Trio.Source:GettyImages 18 of 19
19. Prince sent Janelle Monae a singing telegram asking for a copy of her “The Electric Lady” album.Source:GettyImages 19 of 19
