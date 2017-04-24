Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Share Heartwarming Messages For Their Unborn Child

pregnancy is bringing out her softer side.

The mommy-to-be posted a selfie on Monday of herself basking in her pregnancy glow with a sweet caption to her unborn baby, “You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you.” See below:

She isn’t the only one over the hills about her bun in the over. Her fiancé Alexis Ohanian, who has been pretty quiet about the pregnancy since Serena’s announcement, took to Twitter to share his excitement about their baby. The Reddit founder turned him and Serena into Snoos (Snoo is Reddit’s alien mascot), with the caption, “A new Snoo is on the way.”

A new Snoo is on the way! https://t.co/qTOXiysuJ9 pic.twitter.com/XC534R7zw4 — Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) April 24, 2017

Serena is due to give birth in the fall. Congrats to the happy couple!