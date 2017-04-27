Chance The Rapper Throws Shots At Record Labels During ‘Be Encouraged’ Tour

First night of Chance The Rapper "Be Encouraged" tour and he clowning all these labels 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9gKTUngoT7 — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) April 25, 2017

For the first night of his Be Encouraged Tour, Chance the Rapper hit San Diego and made a bold statement about Atlantic Records, Aftermath Entertainment, and Def Jam Recordings. If his stance on record labels was somehow unclear before, there’s no questioning it now.

Referring to the companies as “A Titanic Records,” “Can’t Do Math Entertainment,” and “Don’t Join Recordings” during his performance of “No Problems,” Chance spun the lyrics to his song, which boasts lines like “If one more label try to stop me, it’s gon’ be some dreadhead n*ggas in ya lobby!”

Besides lyrical venom, Chance mocked the labels and others with parody logos he displayed above the stage. Watch the moment above and tweet us your thoughts. You’ve got to love Chance.