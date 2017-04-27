Chance The Rapper Throws Shots At Record Labels During ‘Be Encouraged’ Tour

For the first night of his Be Encouraged Tour, Chance the Rapper hit San Diego and made a bold statement about Atlantic Records, Aftermath Entertainment, and Def Jam Recordings. If his stance on record labels was somehow unclear before, there’s no questioning it now.
Referring to the companies as “A Titanic Records,” “Can’t Do Math Entertainment,” and “Don’t Join Recordings” during his performance of “No Problems,” Chance spun the lyrics to his song, which boasts lines like “If one more label try to stop me, it’s gon’ be some dreadhead n*ggas in ya lobby!”
Besides lyrical venom, Chance mocked the labels and others with parody logos he displayed above the stage. Watch the moment above and tweet us your thoughts. You’ve got to love Chance.
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper's Grammy Victories
13 photos Launch gallery
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance The Rapper's Grammy Victories
1. Beyonce always shows love to Chance.Source:Instagram 1 of 13
2. Jay Z looks like a proud dad.Source:Instagram 2 of 13
3. History.3 of 13
4. Zac Efron is a huge fan. Who knew?4 of 13
5. Steph Curry is proud.5 of 13
6. Kendrick Lamar sent a congratulatory text.Source:Instagram 6 of 13
7. Drake also showed love.Source:Instagram 7 of 13
8. Issa truth from Issa Rae.8 of 13
9. The king of Chicago, R. Kelly, shouted out the young king.9 of 13
10. Common is pleased.10 of 13
11. Even Larry King had to chime in.11 of 13
12. Chicago Public Schools congratulated the star on a job well done.12 of 13
13. Bishop TD Jakes felt the Chance spirit.13 of 13
comments – Add Yours