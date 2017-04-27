The Season Four Trailer For ‘Power’ Is Here & Charlie Murphy Makes A Cameo

POWER returns. SEASON 4 it's on JUNE 25 #PowerTV it's gonna be crazy get ready @Power_STARZ pic.twitter.com/S4HuBC7VZg — 50cent (@50cent) April 26, 2017

An all new season of Power will hit the small screen this summer and now there’s a sneak peek of what to expect.

The series picks up with Ghost (Omari Hardwick) having just been thrown behind bars, while his family and friends do their best to hold things down on the outside. Not surprisingly, Ghost’s longtime love interest Angie (Lela Loren) has given up on their relationship. After all, she is the one who had him arrested at the end of season three.

As previously reported, the late Charlie Murphy will make an appearance this season. Murphy passed away earlier this month after battling leukemia, a fight TMZ claimed he kept secret, even from his Power castmates. He’ll play a prison guard in four episodes and we can’t wait to see him do his thing one more time.

See the comedian stand by Ghost’s side in the sneak peek above and tune in on June 25th.