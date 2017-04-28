Entertainment
Watch: Nick Cannon Drags Nicki Minaj Over Her Butt Implants

He's definitely #TeamMariah.

Premiere Of Amazon Studios' 'Gleason' - Arrivals

Nick Cannon‘s loyalty to his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, runs so deep that he publicly throws shade at her enemies.

That was the case when he co-hosted The Wendy Williams Show this week. Nick held nothing back when asked if he’d hook up with Nicki Minaj, asking Wendy, “Is this pre the booty dropping? Is this bubbly booty Nicki or after the booty drop?”

When Wendy said that it was post-booty dropping, the Wild N Out host continued shading the rapper, saying, “Oh nah, I can’t do that then. If she get it fixed, call me then.”

In the same episode, Nick got real about his other ex, Kim Kardashian, and the untouched photos of her booty that went viral.

Minaj’s beef with Mariah Carey goes back to their days on American Idolso it’s no surprise that Nick was so open about his true feelings — the shade was just the icing on the cake.

Check out the videos above.

