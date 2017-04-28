Watch: Nick Cannon Drags Nicki Minaj Over Her Butt Implants

Nick Cannon‘s loyalty to his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, runs so deep that he publicly throws shade at her enemies.
That was the case when he co-hosted The Wendy Williams Show this week. Nick held nothing back when asked if he’d hook up with Nicki Minaj, asking Wendy, “Is this pre the booty dropping? Is this bubbly booty Nicki or after the booty drop?”
When Wendy said that it was post-booty dropping, the Wild N Out host continued shading the rapper, saying, “Oh nah, I can’t do that then. If she get it fixed, call me then.”
In the same episode, Nick got real about his other ex, Kim Kardashian, and the untouched photos of her booty that went viral.
Minaj’s beef with Mariah Carey goes back to their days on American Idol, so it’s no surprise that Nick was so open about his true feelings — the shade was just the icing on the cake.
Check out the videos above.
Turbans & Toes: A Close Look At Nick Cannon's Unconventional New Style
1. If you've looked Nick Cannon up and down recently (and who hasn't?) you might have noticed something interesting: the actor/comedian/host/rapper seems to be paying particular attention to his skull and his feet when he puts together his 'fits. The style is cutting edge at best, confusing at worst, but undeniably bold. Take a look at Nick's turbans and toes and see if you're feeling this unconventional look.Source:Splash News 1 of 22
2. As far as we can tell, the turban thing started about a year ago with this canary yellow number.Source:Instagram 2 of 22
3. Looks like he's got one to match all his jerseys.Source:Instagram 3 of 22
4. It works for a night on the town, too.Source:Splash News 4 of 22
5. And it seems to go with everything.Source:Splash News 5 of 22
6. And his t-shirts, too.Source:Instagram 6 of 22
7. The look on Monroe's face kinda sums it up.Source:Instagram 7 of 22
8. Pretty sure we've seen this look on Yasiin Bey.Source:Instagram 8 of 22
9. But the fun doesn't stop at his forehead. Peep Nick's fancy feet...Source:Getty 9 of 22
10. So considerate of him to coordinate with the color of the carpet.Source:Getty 10 of 22
11. Nothing jazzes up a classic suit like...Source:Getty 11 of 22
12. ...Michael Jackson's shoes.Source:Getty 12 of 22
13. Denim and diamonds...Source:Getty 13 of 22
14. ...isn't just for country girls anymore.Source:Getty 14 of 22
15. Sometimes you're feeling kinda low key...Source:Getty 15 of 22
16. ...so you just stick with the three-tone pointy loafers.Source:Getty 16 of 22
17. When your suit looks like this...Source:Getty 17 of 22
18. ...basic white with an understated steel toe might be best.Source:Getty 18 of 22
19. We imagine this is what the flyest dude in Harlem looked like back in the day.Source:Getty 19 of 22
20. Fur is a great way to take a basic gray coat over the top...Source:Getty 20 of 22
21. ...but Scottie dog socks and three-toned loafers, only if you're nasty.Source:Getty 21 of 22
22. You can never have enough gold dust on your shoes.Source:Getty 22 of 22
