Is It Over? Rasheeda Hints At The Fate Of Her Marriage

may have given fans a clue about the ultimate fate of her marriage during a chat on with the ladies of The Real.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star has been having a rough time in her marriage with Kirk Frost for the majority of her run on the show. Every season, they’ve got a problem!

Among other things, we’ve seem him cheat and repeatedly disrespect Rasheeda over the year. Now, she’s learned he may have fathered a child outside of their marriage with a woman named Jasmine. This was a particularly tough blow as Kirk suggested Rasheeda get an abortion while she was carrying their youngest son.

After eveything we’ve seen her go through on LHHATL, many wonder why she’s still with Kirk. Well, Rasheeda hinted that this may be the final straw.

When asked what she’ll do if a paternity test proves that Jasmine‘s baby is his, Rasheeda said, “I damn sure ain’t paying no woman or have no parts of no damn child support. You better believe that.”

Although,didn’t explicitly state that she would definitely leave Kirk, we’re not sure how else she would avoid having to chip in for his child a support. As such, there may be a split in their future.

