Poolside Gunman Takes Aim At Black Residents At San Diego Party

A birthday pool party turned deadly Sunday evening after one man killed a woman and injured seven when he opened fire near the University Of California, San Diego, reports The Philadelphia Tribune.

The suspect, Peter Selis, 49, shot four Black women, two Black men and one Latino man Sunday, police said. Investigators don’t yet know why Selis, who was white, started shooting, Chief Shelley Zimmerman told reporters.

The chief made a point of mentioning the race of the victims. When asked if detectives were investigating the shooting as a potential hate crime, Zimmerman said they were exploring all possible motives.

Selis was killed by police after pointing his firearm at three officers who responded to the horrific scene, reports the Los Angeles Times.

