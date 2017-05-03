Dj Gemini & EZ Street #LunchBreakMix (James Brown Tribute)

Happy Birthday to the Late Great Godfather of Soul James Brown. We all know James Brown birthed hip hop in many different ways. His Music, His Life. We Pay tribute today, inside the World Famous #LunchBreakMix. Enjoy!

1. "Say It Loud, I'm Black and I'm Proud" (1968)
2. "T.R.O.Y. (They Reminisce Over You") – Pete Rock & CL Smooth (1992)
3. "Escapism" (1971)
4. "Don't Believe the Hype" (1988)
5. "Blind Man Can See It" (1973)
6. "No Diggity" – Blackstreet ft. Dr. Dre and Queen Pen (1996)
7. "Hot Pants" (1971)
8. "Paid In Full" – Eric B & Rakim (1987)
9. "Papa's Got a Brand New Bag" (1965)
10. "How Ya Like Me Now" – Kool Moe Dee (1987)
11. "There It Is" (1972)
12. "Amerikkka's Most Wanted" (1990)
13. "Just Enough Room for Storage" (1971)
14. "All For One" – Brand Nubian (1990)
15. "The Payback" (1974)
16. "The Ruler's Back" – Slick Rick (1991)
17. "Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine" (1970)
18. "Nobody Beats the Biz" (1988)
19. "The Little Groove Maker Pt. I" (1969)
20. "Me, Myself, and I" – De La Soul (1989)