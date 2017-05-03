Angie Ange Hot Topic: Joe Budden VS. Lil’ Yachty Is A Conversation We’ve Been Waiting For! [Watch]

Lil’ Yachty is having the time of his life making music and money, but when he sat down for a conversation with Joe Budden, he was challenged on his values, his business and “keeping it real.” Joe called Yachty out on his comment that he’s always happy because of his abundance of money, girls, and cars. Although many feel Joe Budden was aggressive in his approach, I think it’s necessary in hip hop considering so many young people like Yachty are seeing money, fame, and success faster than their predecessors. The industry is moving faster and money is bigger,however, careers are shorter, so in order to move the culture forward, OG’s like Budden who have seen money, fame, and success come and go quickly but still love the art, can really impact, influence and encourage a shift in what new artists value and how they move. They both actually have good points and I learned a lot more about Yachty than I thought I would and he kept his composure throughout..good job lil boat!…Check out the full interview below.
