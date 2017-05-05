Funkmaster Flex Breaks Down Into Tears While Making More Claims About Biggie And Tupac

Funkmaster Flex has been catching major heat this week after claiming that Tupac shot himself the night he was robbed and shot at Quad studios in 1994. However, that hasn’t stopped the legendary DJ from making more claims about the death of ‘Pac and Biggie.

On Thursday, Flex did another Instagram Live chat and made even stranger claims. In the clip, Funk Flex gets emotional while saying that the Notorious B.I.G. died as a result of Tupac’s lie. As his eyes welled up with tears, he said, “He [Biggie] never said nothing about him. He [Tupac] lied [and] no one wants to tell the truth. Y’all ni**as don’t want to tell the truth. That’s not g-code. That’s liar code. I don’t give a f**k. He lied and they shot and killed Big, killed Big because of what he said. It’s alright though, I’m cool. Whatever.”

Flex also responded to those who said his comments about Pac were offensive — like T.I. He said, “I’m going to keep it the g-code right T.I. because g-code is the word that you used. When you’re carrying a pistol on you and you’re a celebrity, you know you have a problem with somebody which is none of our business, but they [were] friends. He [Tupac] said on the news that Biggie did it. Back to g-code T.I, in the grand scheme of things, we’re not supposed to call false names on anything that happens on the street. You’re supposed to take that up the issue you have with the person you have an issue with. Tupac was screaming Biggie’s name, Tupac lied bro. I know the whole ‘disrespecting the dead thing’ but Notorious B.I.G is dead also and I’m going to stay on that forever.” See the videos below:





It’s probably time to let the deceased rest in peace without digging up old bones. Thoughts?