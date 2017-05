Well over the weekend the Lonzo Ball sneaker and slipper dropped. Some say there over priced (the shoe $495 the slipper $220). Either way, the internet is talking, and when the internet is talking, So is comedian DC Young Fly.

Loosecannon Celebrity Basketball Game 2016 20 photos Launch gallery Loosecannon Celebrity Basketball Game 2016 1. LOOSECANNON CELEBRTIY BASKETBALL GAME Source:VICTORIA SAID IT 1 of 20 2. LOOSECANNON CELEBRTIY BASKETBALL GAME Source:VICTORIA SAID IT 2 of 20 3. LOOSECANNON CELEBRTIY BASKETBALL GAME Source:VICTORIA SAID IT 3 of 20 4. LOOSECANNON CELEBRTIY BASKETBALL GAME Source:VICTORIA SAID IT 4 of 20 5. LOOSECANNON CELEBRTIY BASKETBALL GAME Source:VICTORIA SAID IT 5 of 20 6. LOOSECANNON CELEBRTIY BASKETBALL GAME Source:VICTORIA SAID IT 6 of 20 7. LOOSECANNON CELEBRTIY BASKETBALL GAME Source:VICTORIA SAID IT 7 of 20 8. LOOSECANNON CELEBRTIY BASKETBALL GAME Source:VICTORIA SAID IT 8 of 20 9. LOOSECANNON CELEBRTIY BASKETBALL GAME Source:VICTORIA SAID IT 9 of 20 10. LOOSECANNON CELEBRTIY BASKETBALL GAME Source:VICTORIA SAID IT 10 of 20 11. LOOSECANNON CELEBRTIY BASKETBALL GAME Source:VICTORIA SAID IT 11 of 20 12. LOOSECANNON CELEBRTIY BASKETBALL GAME Source:VICTORIA SAID IT 12 of 20 13. LOOSECANNON CELEBRTIY BASKETBALL GAME Source:VICTORIA SAID IT 13 of 20 14. LOOSECANNON CELEBRTIY BASKETBALL GAME Source:VICTORIA SAID IT 14 of 20 15. LOOSECANNON CELEBRTIY BASKETBALL GAME Source:VICTORIA SAID IT 15 of 20 16. LOOSECANNON CELEBRTIY BASKETBALL GAME Source:VICTORIA SAID IT 16 of 20 17. LOOSECANNON CELEBRTIY BASKETBALL GAME Source:VICTORIA SAID IT 17 of 20 18. LOOSECANNON CELEBRTIY BASKETBALL GAME Source:VICTORIA SAID IT 18 of 20 19. LOOSECANNON CELEBRTIY BASKETBALL GAME Source:VICTORIA SAID IT 19 of 20 20. LOOSECANNON CELEBRTIY BASKETBALL GAME Source:VICTORIA SAID IT 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading DC Young Fly goes all the way in on Lonzo Ball’s new Shoe Loosecannon Celebrity Basketball Game 2016