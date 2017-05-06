DMV’s Own Chaz French & Jay IDK part of XXL’s Freshman Class

Well we know all know how much of a big deal it is to be a part of XXL’s freshman class. In previous years we’ve seen Shy Glizzy, Logic, Goldlink and more all included on the cover. Why not add to the List. The artist have been pretty much narrowed down, and included are 2 of our own. Chaz French and Jay IDK. You can vote for them here.
XXL Freshman Class 2013 [GALLERY]
22 photos Launch gallery
XXL Freshman Class 2013 [GALLERY]
1. Joey Bada$$1 of 22
2. Joey Bada$$ “Waves”2 of 22
3. Ab-Soul3 of 22
4. Ab-Soul, “Pineal Gland”4 of 22
5. School Boy Q5 of 22
6. ScHoolboy Q, “There He Go”6 of 22
7. Logic7 of 22
8. Logic, “The Spotlight”8 of 22
9. Action Bronson9 of 22
10. Action Bronson, “Shiraz”10 of 22
11. Kirko Bangz11 of 22
12. Kirko Bangz, “Drank In My Cup”12 of 22
13. Travi$ Scott13 of 22
14. Travi$ Scott, “Quintana”14 of 22
15. Dizzy Wright15 of 22
16. Dizzy Wright, “Can’ Trust Em”16 of 22
17. Angel Haze17 of 22
18. Angel Haze, “Werkin Girls”18 of 22
19. Chief Keef19 of 22
20. Chief Keef, “I Don’t Like”20 of 22
21. Trinidad James21 of 22
22. Trinidad James, “All Gold Everything”22 of 22
