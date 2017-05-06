2015 XXL Freshman Class

2015 XXL Freshman Class

DMV’s Own Chaz French & Jay IDK part of XXL’s Freshman Class

DJ Gemini
Well we know all know how much of a big deal it is to be a part of XXL’s freshman class. In previous years we’ve seen Shy Glizzy, Logic, Goldlink and more all included on the cover. Why not add to the List. The artist have been pretty much narrowed down, and included are 2 of our own. Chaz French and Jay IDK. You can vote for them here.

chaz french

Jay IDK

