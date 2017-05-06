‘Tea Talk’ At BFF: Aisha Tyler On Making Her Feature Film Directorial Debut With ‘Axis’

Rae Holliday and Shamika Sanders chat with Aisha Tyler ahead of the premiere of her award-winning feature film Axis at the Bentonville Film Festival in Arkansas. Tyler opens up about making her feature directorial debut, filming the movie in seven days and her love for the gaming world.

