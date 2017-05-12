Steve Harvey Was A No-Show At His Own Staff Party After Email Scandal

As of lately, Steve Harvey may not be known as the nicest guy in the world, but he’s wise enough to know when to lay low.

According to Page Six, the talk show host skipped out on his own wrap-up party thrown by staff on Thursday to celebrate taping the fifth and final season of The Steve Harvey Show in Chicago. Steve reportedly decided not to attend the party so that he wouldn’t have to talk to anyone amid the drama surrounding his shocking email to staff.

A source revealed, “Steve is not going to his own wrap party Thursday night. After that memo, he’d be stood on his own in the corner. He used to be such a nice guy.” You may recall that earlier this week an email leaked that he sent to his employees, ordering them to stay away and not approach him.

After receiving major backlash for the stand-offish memo, the comedian says he does not apologize for it and he claims he wrote the letter after years of being ambushed at work. Steve’s new Los Angeles staff probably won’t be laughing at his jokes anytime soon.



