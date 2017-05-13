Michelle Obama Slams Donald Trump Over School Lunches: ‘What’s Wrong With You?’

tore intoover his decision to do roll back requirements for healthy school lunches.

Michelle has always been passionate about making sure that kids in the United States are eating right and being active. As such, she instituted a program aimed at getting schools to serve more nutritious meals to students.

“If we want to make this country great, our kids need to be healthy,” she asserted during her chat at the Partnership for a Healthier America Summit this week. It’s a mission that most would assume is a bipartisan issue, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. It was recently announced that the Trump administration would be cutting back nutritional requirements in school kitchens.

Michelle has remained silent on the matter so far, but she could no longer hold her peace today. During her appearance at the summit, Michelle encouraged everyone to think about why Trump is so pressed to remove nutritional guidelines for school lunches.

And she called Trump to task without ever mentioning his name.

“This is where you really have to look at motives,” Michelle told the audience. “You have to stop and think. ‘Why don’t you want our kids to have good food at school? What is wrong with you?’”

She continued, “And why is that a partisan issue? Why would that be political?”

Beyond party lines, Michelle urged everyone to mull over what these actions really say about how politicians are viewing the public they serve.

“Think about why someone is ok with your kids eating crap? Why would you celebrate that?” Michelle questioned. “If someone is doing that they don’t care about your kid. And we need to demand everyone care deeply about our kids. That’s all we have.”

Furthermore, she challenged voters to continue the push for better food in schools. She finished up by drawing a very clear line in the sand for politicians, stating, “Every elected official on the planet should understand: Don’t play with our children. Don’t do it.”

Trump Administration Calls To End Michelle Obama’s Educational Program?

Michelle Obama Says She And Barack Will Keep Fighting For What They Believe

#BlackGirlMagic: Michelle Obama Wrote Yara Shahidi’s College Recommendations!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: