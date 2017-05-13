Black Lives Matter Needs Your Help in Bailing Out Black Moms For Mother’s Day

Black Lives Matter, Color of Change and a dozen other social justice organizations want to make sure that incarcerated moms will be able to see their kids.

This Mother’s Day,

According to the HuffPost, through the National Mama’s Bail Out Day, activists are asking for people to donate in order to help bail out Black mothers who are in jail. Their definition of mothers includes straight, queer, trans, young, elder and immigrant women.

“No one — whether they’re a birth mother, an aunt, or a teacher — should have to spend Mother’s Day in a cell just because they can’t afford bail,” said Rashad Robinson, executive director of Color Of Change, in a statement sent to HuffPost.

“For the first time ever, we’re sending that message through a national, coordinated day of action, awareness, and kindness, building on our efforts to fuel decarceration.”

“Money bail and the industry that profits from it has long been destroying our communities, so this Mother’s Day Black people across the country are going to reunite our families and demand an end to that system,” he added.

The org’s website also stresses why the issue is so crucial to Black liberation: More than 700,000 people are incarcerated each day because they cannot afford bail and more than $9 billion is spent on men and women who are behind bars but have not yet been convicted of a crime. In addition, the number of incarcerated women have increased by 700 percent since 1980 with Black and transgender women both being disproportionately represented in these numbers.

Interesting in donating? Go here to help out our sistas in need.

SOURCE: HuffPost

