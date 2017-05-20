News & Gossip
Serena Williams & Her Baby Bump Get Out On The Water

Serena hopped on a boat to capture a glamorous maternity moment.

Serena Williams decided to enjoy the weather (and the view) from the water. And then she was gracious enough to  share it on Instagram.

The sun and the waves were the perfect backdrop for Serena‘s latest Instagram post. The tennis champ slipped into a bathing suit before stepping on a boat today.

Serena was feeling the moment so much that she took a few different shots, but the crown jewel of her mini photo shoot was a picture of her craddling her baby bump.


