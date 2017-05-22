Watch: LeBron James Calls Out A Reporter Following Rough Finals Game

LeBron James was struggling in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday. He only scored 11 points and he didn’t score a single point in the fourth quarter. According to ESPN , Sunday marked LeBron’s lowest point total in 107 career home playoff games. The Celtics went on to win against the Cavaliers 111 -108.

With all this, it was no surprise James was in a bad mood during press time. When speaking with reporters, they questioned him on his performance and he responded, saying he had “a tough game, period.”

“Me personally, I didn’t have it,” he said. “My teammates did a great job of keeping us in the game, building that lead. But me personally, I didn’t have it. That’s all I’ve got to say about my performance.”

Only a few moments later, Cleveland radio figure Kenny Roda, decided to repeat old questions when he asked James about his game. At this point, James wasn’t having it. He questioned Roda’s intentions in front of the whole room.

“I was just pretty poor,” LeBron said. “What else do you want me to say? It seems like you only ask questions when we lose…You always come around when we lose, I swear.” You can watch video below.

LeBron James snipes at a reporter after Game 3 loss: "You only ask questions when we lose… You always come around when we lose, I swear." pic.twitter.com/QoIdcbK021 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 22, 2017

James reportedly gave Roda a shady look once the press conference was over. Maybe the radio head should take heed to the 6’8” basketball player.

Roda spoke about the incident on Twitter, saying that he’s been to four of the five home playoff games for the Cavaliers this season. He insisted he will ask questions “win or loose.”

For the record, been to 4 of 5 #Cavs home playoff games this year, home playoff games last year. Ask questions win or lose — Kenny Roda (@TheKennyRoda) May 22, 2017

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face off against the Boston Celtics again in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Cavs still have a 2-1 lead over the Celtics. LeBron might get it together just in time for the Tuesday game.

