Atlanta Kindergartner To Miss Graduation After Drive-By Shooting [VIDEO]

, a 6 year old kindergarten student, will not be able to attend her Graduation after she was severely wounded in a drive-by shooting in northwest Atlanta. Jackson was sitting on her bed watching TV when someone speed down Stafford Street, spraying bullets into the the family’s car and house, hitting the young girl in the neck. The shooting was one of at least five that were reported in the Atlanta area over the weekend. Jackson is still in the hospital, but her parents expect a full recovery.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: