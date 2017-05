If you know one thing about the Super Bowl, you know the locations are preset for years out.

In case you were looking forward to traveling to LA for Super Bowl LV (55) in 2021 (I know it’s 2017), it will now be held in Tampa, Florida at the home of the Buccaneers.

Because of the rain that hit LA pretty bad this winter (even though I thought it never rained in Southern California), a Super Bowl in LA will be postponed until Super Bowl LVI (56).

