Twitter Is Seriously Conflicted Over New Lil Kim Photo

Some fans weren't sure what to make of the "lighter and brighter" version of the "I'm Better" rapper.

Staff
Lil Kim is back—and still shocking her fans with her ever-changing looks!

Over the weekend, the iconic rapper shared an unrecognizable picture of herself on Instagram. The once brown-skinned beauty is now rocking a blonde wig, blue contacts lots of contouring and oddly plump lips.

Remember, she used to look like this:

BET Celebrates Its New Harlem Theater and Fall 2000 Season

Source: Ron Galella / Getty


Some fans weren’t sure what to make of the “lighter and brighter” version of the “I’m Better” rapper:

But of course, her loyal stans swiftly came to her defense:

This isn’t the first time she’s sparked controversy with her appearance. Last year, the Internet went ablaze with serious skin bleaching accusations when Lil Kim shared this photo:

Miami Heat!!! 🔥🌞😍

A post shared by Lil' Kim (@lilkimthequeenbee) on

BEAUTIES: Is Twitter overreacting with their critique? Or does Lil Kim need to stop with this?

