First Baptist Church Of Glenarden 24th Annual Health Expo

​

First Baptist Church of Glenarden and Radio One organize FREE community Health Expo featuring keynote speaker Erica Campbell and special guest speaker Dr. Ro

Upper Marlboro, MD – WE tv personality and national radio host Erica Campbell, along with author Dr. Ro, are confirmed to speak at the 24th annual Health Expo. This FREE event will take place at First Baptist Church of Glenarden’s Worship Center on Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 9 a.m.

The goal of the Health Expo is to promote health and wellness for all ages; seniors, men and youth to the greater Washington, D.C. community. Each year more than 2,500 attendees receive free screenings, participate in health-focused educational workshops and cooking demonstrations.

For the third year, First Baptist is excited to collaborate with Radio One. This year’s theme, “Lights, Camera, Action: Let Your Health Take Center Stage!” was conceived to encourage the importance of centering on self-health. The event includes screenings from health organizations across the region and offers plenty of fun and games for children.

First Baptist Church of Glenarden, led by Pastor John K. Jenkins Sr. is a vibrant, Bible-based church located on three campuses in Prince George’s County, Md. With more than 11,000 active members, FBCG is one of the largest congregations in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. It has impacted local and global communities through its 100-plus ministries, outreach, and educational programs.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: