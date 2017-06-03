Not Again! Numerous Injured And One Dead In London ‘Knife and Van Incident’

A little over a week after the Manchester terror attack, Londoners are on high alert after a knife and van attack occurred near the London Bridge area. One person has been reported dead.
According to BBC News, police stated that armed officers responded to reports of a van hitting pedestrians on the bridge in central London. BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was a witness, said that the driver of the van was a man and she believed that he was “probably traveling at about 50 miles an hour.”
“He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind,” Jones said.
Police also said that they responded to a series of stabbings in the nearby Borough Market. However, authorities have not said if the two incidents were related.
Mark Roberts, the witness on the bridge, told CNN that the van was traveling south across the River Thames and struck several people, knocking one person “about 20 feet into the air.”
“Within my line of sight, there were five or six people on the ground that were not moving,” he said. “It looked to me that the van was aiming at the people.”
