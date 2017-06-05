Chris Brown Tells His Own Story In His Upcoming Documentary ‘Welcome to My Life,’

Chris Brown gets his chance to tell his story when “Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life” comes to cinemas nationwide this June. Brown talks about his coming of age, pitfalls of the industry, highly publizied relations and more in his own words.

It also includes brand-new concert footage, behind-the-scenes access and special interviews from Usher, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled, Mary J Blige, Mike Tyson, Rita Ora, Jamie Foxx, Terrence Jenkins and more.

Tickets for “Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life” can be purchased online by visiting FathomEvents.com and ChrisBrownDocumentary.com or at participating theater box offices here in the DMV.

