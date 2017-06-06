Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee & Slim Jxmmi Are The New Faces Of Reebok Classic

We know Rae Sremmurd as the duo behind smash singles like “No Flex Zone,” “Throw Sum Mo,” and 2016 instant hit “Black Beatles,” which inspired months full of international mannequin challenges and even a remix from the Queen Barbie herself,. Swae Lee, one-half of the relentless EarDrummers pair, is also credited as a co-writer on‘s “Formation.” In other words, if you’re looking for an unconventional, but undeniable hit, they’re the guys to get at.

Sportswear brand Reebok sees what we see in the dynamic Tupelo, Mississippi brothers as they’ve tapped them both to front their newest “Classic Leather” campaign. The bros announced the collaboration on Instagram, telling their fans “We officially partnered with @reebokclassics & are excited to be apart of the Reebok family! New styles on the way very soon #ClassicLeather #SremmLife.”

They also said that their partnership is all about bringing people together. “When we were starting out, we had all these wild house parties in Tupelo, Mississippi,” Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi said in a statement, according to Billboard. “It was all about creating a community for different kinds of people to come together and just have fun. The Classic Leather is all about defying classification — anyone can wear it, wherever you’re from, whatever your situation is.”

Reebok’s General Manager Todd Krinsky thinks Swae and Jxmmi are the “perfect partners for the Classic Leather” campaign and we couldn’t agree more. “These guys are constantly pushing boundaries, which Reebok Classic is all about,” Krinsky commented. “Few artists so passionately embrace life and nonconformity like Rae Sremmurd, and we’re excited to bring them into the Reebok Classic family.”

Check ’em out in their Reebok Classics below and stay tuned for more from the brothers “very soon.”

We officially partnered with @reebokclassics & are excited to be apart of the Reebok family! New styles on the way very soon #ClassicLeather #SremmLife A post shared by Rae Sremmurd (@raesremmurd) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

👟#ClassicLeather A post shared by Rae Sremmurd (@raesremmurd) on Jun 2, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT