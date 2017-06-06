Ciara Gets Real About Her Body Image After Giving Birth

Ciara shared some very personal news with her fanbase on Instagram Tuesday afternoon.

While still living in baby bliss with her family over the arrival of her daughter Sienna with husband Russell Wilson, the singer revealed her weight loss journey since giving birth on April 28.

“I said I wasn’t going to gain 60lbs carrying Sienna, and…I did exactly that!!! 4 weeks after her birth I lost 20 lbs. This week the goal is 10lbs. I was 183 yesterday. #BounceBack #LevelUp,” she wrote.

It’s not her first time toning down back to her goal weight. The singer known for her svelte frame, dropped pounds after delivering her son Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with rapper Future.

But it’s clear the new mom is definitely on a mission to slim down.

Though we never want to knock a woman over what she desires for her body, we think she looks great at any size!

RELATED LINKS:

Ciara Shares Daughter’s Growing Shoe Collection

Ciara Shares New Family Photo After Giving Birth To Daughter Sienna

Proud Parents: Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Baby Girl