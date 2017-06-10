Dj Gemini #ThePregameMix Live on 93.9 WKYS

On your way to the club? Getting Dressed? Waiting for your ride? Why not pre-game a little with Dj Gemini on 93.9 WKYS. #TurnUp

Everything You Need To Know About Puff Daddy's "Breakfast Club" Interview

1. Diddy Is Now Returning To His First Moniker Puff Daddy…So Call Him Puffy.

2. Drake Is His Favorite Artist Right Now…Says The "0-100" Beef Was A Miscommunication.

3. After Puffy Found Out 50 Cent Came Out With Effen Vodka, Puffy Sent 50 Cent A Lifetime Supply Of Ciroc.

4. Drake Was Supposed To Ghostwrite Puffy's "0-100" Verse.

5. Says Allegations Regarding Putting Hands On Other Rappers Have Some Truth…But He's A "Changed Man."

6. Puffy's Youngest Son Christian Is Embarking On A Rap Career.

7. Puffy's Been In The Studio With Stevie J & Kanye West.

8. Despite Rumors, Puffy Doesn't Know If He'll Release An Album.

9. Says Meek Mill Didn't Ask Him To Use His Voice On The "Wanna Know" Diss Record…But It's Cool.

10. Had A Change Of Heart Regarding His No Sleep Movement…He Now Gets 6-7 Hours Of Sleep A Night, Instead Of 2-3 hours.