HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Laverne Cox Ruffles The Red Carpet With A Slit Higher Than OITNB’s Ratings

Hello Beautiful Staff

Orange Is The New Black‘s Laverne Cox appeared on the show’s red carpet last this weekend, celebrating its 5th season. Lavern sported a beige ruffled dress with a thigh high slit, designed by Shari Richi and was styled by Christina Pacelli.

The dress was off the shoulders, ruffled at the top and bottom, with a sheer see through material. The strappy sandals were a perfect match with the dress as Laverne struck a pose at the premiere.

Starring as Sophia on the beloved Netflix series, Laverne kept it simple with accented pops of color for the evening. Straying away from basic black eyeliner, she gave some color with nacy blue eyeliner and pink shadow. Her hair was half up, cascading down in loose waves and her skin had a beautiful summer glow

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Stars Step Out For The CFDA Awards 13 photos Launch gallery RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Stars Step Out For The CFDA Awards 1. Janelle Monáe Source:Getty 1 of 13 2. Janelle Monáe Source:Getty 2 of 13 3. 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 3 of 13 4. Kerry Washington Source:Getty 4 of 13 5. Lupita Nyong'o Source:Getty 5 of 13 6. Lupita Nyong'o Source:Getty 6 of 13 7. Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Source:Getty 7 of 13 8. Gabrielle Union Source:Getty 8 of 13 9. Dwayne Wade Source:Getty 9 of 13 10. Joan Smalls Source:Getty 10 of 13 11. Joan Smalls Source:Getty 11 of 13 12. 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 12 of 13 13. Alek Wek Source:Getty 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Stars Step Out For The CFDA Awards RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Stars Step Out For The CFDA Awards The Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards is one of the biggest nights in fashion and celebrities did not disappoint. From vintage, to the new school, stars gathered in New York City to honor the industry's best and brightest.