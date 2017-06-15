Videos
Home > Videos

An Intimate Conversation with the Cast of “All Eyez On Me” Demetrius Shipp Jr., Kat Graham & LT Hutton [INTERVIEW]

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

All Eyez On Me Press Junket D.C.

Source: ALECIA Renece


Tonight Hot 104.1 has the chance for you to see the new Tupac biopic “All Eyez On Me” before it hits theaters nationwide tomorrow at tonight’s premiere screening.

But before you head to the Moolah Theatre tonight at 5 p.m., get the scoop on what it was like behind the scenes, why producer LT Hutton chose to the tell Tupac’s story the way he did, the chemistry between actors Demetrius Shipp Jr. and Kat Graham from this exclusive interview with the “All Eyez On Me” cast.

Our Online Editor and Entertainment Reporter Bobby Pen sat down with the cast last week in Washington, D.C. in an intimate press junket. For an hour, a room full of 8 bloggers and writers discussed the ins and outs of LT Hutton’s first featured film. The music producer, turned filmmaker had several run-ins while navigating Hollywood, pushing him to the point of flipping tables and even threatening to cancel the project altogether! In the very candid discussion both Demetrius and Kat share their experiences on set, what it was like to prepare for their roles, what this film will mean to their careers moving forward and what they hope moviegoers will takeaway:

Here’s what Bobby Pen came back with from:

All Eyez On Me Press Junket D.C.

All Eyez On Me Press Junket D.C. [PHOTOS]

82 photos Launch gallery

All Eyez On Me Press Junket D.C. [PHOTOS]

Continue reading All Eyez On Me Press Junket D.C. [PHOTOS]

All Eyez On Me Press Junket D.C. [PHOTOS]

1 2 3 4Next page »

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos