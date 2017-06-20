Tornado Pounds Montgomery County

Monday afternoon storms, although delayed, showed no mercy to Montgomery County, Maryland.

The Nation Weather Service confirmed a tornado brisked through the region. In addition, The NWS rated the storm at EF-0 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, often characterized as superficial damage to local structures and shrubbery.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit Montgomery County, Maryland, Monday afternoon as severe thunderstorms barreled through the region. The storm came from over the mountains. Monday’s 90 degree breezy weather helped the advancement of the storms.

Winds were said to peak at 70mph, and the tornado stretched along Dennis Avenue, from west of Edgewood Avenue to Eastwood Avenue in Silver Spring. The tornado only lasted about a minute, from 3:48 p.m. to 3:49 p.m., and was 100 yards wide.

There have been reports of non-life-threatening injuries, damaged homes, and trees and wires knocked down. Tens of thousands of power outages were reported across the D.C. area. At the storm’s peak, more than 25,000 people in Northern Virginia were without power.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue is checking on restaurants. Washington Gas and Pepco are assisting with power outages and gas leaks.

Luckily, Tuesday will transition back to summer’s sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, with sunny skies and low humidity.

