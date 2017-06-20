Detroit Mother Killed In Front Of 4-Year-Old Daughter, Found By 14-Year-Old Son

A Detroit mother was shot and killed in front of one of her children and died in the arms of another on Father’s Day.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Fox-2 Detroit reports that 42-year-old Latrese Morris Dorsey had just recently moved into a new home with her three children and was getting out of a relationship with a man who could not let go.

Dorsey’s sister Megan Morris says that Dorsey’s ex-boyfriend, Earl Maxwell, is responsible for the murder.

“I hate that he had that power to take that life from us, from her kids, from her father on Father’s Day,” Morris said.

On Sunday, two of Dorsey’s three children were home, including 4-year-old Jada who was sitting in the room with her mother when the incident occurred.

“She was sitting in the same room. She was old enough to tell everyone my ‘mom is dead, he killed my mom, my mom is shot’,” Morris said.

Fourteen-year-old Justin was also home. He was in his room and heard arguing and then gunshots. When he ran to find his mom, she was almost gone.

“She took her last breaths in my nephew’s arms,” Morris said.

Police said that Dorsey was shot five times.

Fox Detroit reports that police are calling Maxwell a person of interest. He is described as “a black male, 38, 5’8″, heavy build, bald, has a beard, his teeth are stained yellow, and he frequently wears sunglasses. He also has a tattoo of “Latrese” written on his left arm.”

The father of Latrese and Megan, 72-year-old James Morris, says that the killer made this a his most horrific father’s day.

“I had three daughters—I had three beautiful daughters—and he put a hole in my heart,” he said.

“If you see this guy, don’t approach him. Dial 911. Call the police, let them take care of it,” James Morris said.

SOURCE: Fox 2 Detroit

