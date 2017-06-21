Senator Kamala Harris Shares Her African-American Music Month Playlist

Senatorhas rolled out a lit playlist to celebrate African-American Music Month, and you need to hear it.

When she’s not working to make this nation a better place (and causing Jeff Session to shake in his boots), Kamala loves to listen to music. She decided to share some of her favorite jams with Blavity in her own playlist on Spotify because, she puts it, Black music is integral to American History.

“Our nation has an indelible soundtrack, songs that have become anthems recognized across the world,” she told Blavity. “Much of that soundtrack is inspired and informed by the vast contributions of African-American artists in jazz, R&B, rap, hip-hop, and beyond.”

Black music is just too big to be contained by one genre. Kamala’s rundown has artists ranging from The Jackson 5 and Nina Simone to Chance and SZA and everything in between–including Migos and Tupac. She even threw in some music from Prince, Beyonce, Cameo, and Aretha Franklin. It’s only appropriate as music spans language barriers to connect strangers and form communities.

“No matter where you are from or what you look like, music is a bond that can bring us all together,” Kamala explained. “To celebrate African-American music is to dance, sing, and even march to the rhythms that have long served as vehicles for honesty, inspiration, struggle, success and joy.”

Kamala has come up with quite the mix, and we dare you not to vibe out to all 45 of these tunes.

