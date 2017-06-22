Washington Wizards Acquire Guard Tim Frazier

The Washington Wizards didn’t have to do much prep work for the NBA Draft on Thursday because they only one pick. Now their draft night might be over before it starts after the team made a deal to acquire guard Tim Frazier. The New Orleans Pelicans traded Frazier to the Wizards in exchange for the No. 52 overall pick in Thursday’s draft.
Last season for New Orleans, Frazier averaged 7.1 points and 5.2 assists in 65 games. Frazier may replace guard Brandon Jennings who is an restricted free agent.
