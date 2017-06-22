A$AP Rocky Has Some Advice For Aspiring Artists

gave some helpful advice to up and coming artists. At a Cannes Lions session, the rapper talked about how important it is to be yourself and not steal other people’s ideas. “If you are going to be inspired by someone, at least let it be a dead person,” he said. “Otherwise it’s just stealing because if that person is still alive, you are just jacking what they are doing, and that happens in music and fashion a lot.”

A$AP continued, “I feel like the way that I established my relationship with fans is because they noticed everything I did was authentic, it had to be something driven by passion, we’re not going to do anything that is not authentic or what I truly believe in. That’s what is the problem going on with the music world right now, all that whack stuff, the commercial sh*t. Whack is whack.”

The Harlem spitter definitely has room to talk with hit albums and deals with Dior, MTV, Guess and Mercedes. “There’s no compromising at all, what’s the point if you are going to be in business? You’ve got to be yourself,” said A$AP.

He also had a message for the younger come-ups in the game: “Man, when you see a kid like me, or just a kid that has this unorthodox look to him, don’t second guess him, that kid with the crazy hair and the holes in his sneakers, that kid is a stoner but he is actually a genius, you never know if you are looking at the next Steve Jobs. So keep your eyes open and believe.”

Hopefully, that’ll serve as an extra boost for the hustlers out there.

