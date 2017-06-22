K. Michelle Debuts New Bald Look On Social Media

R&B songstressis known for her outrageous hair styles–from neon wigs to long waist-length weave tracks. Since the 33-year-old hit the music and reality TV circuit, she’s known for constantly reinventing her look.

So this new style comes as no surprise, with K. Michelle revealing she’s shaved her head.

DON’T MISS: What Would You Do: Kid Smacks Grandmother, Throws Massive Tantrum

The Memphis native recently uploaded a video to her Instagram profile debuting the lewk, with the caption “Happy. I really am. F*cking finally.”

Happy. I really am. Fucking finally A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on Jun 21, 2017 at 10:11pm PDT

K. Michelle just recently released a collab with rapper Trina called “If It Ain’t Me.” She also just received a prestigious alumni reward from her alma mater Florida A&M University.

Happy looks good on you, K!

Beauties, we loving the look? Vote:

K. Michelle Gets Shady At Ger Album Release Party

K. Michelle Gets Into Heated Argument With Angela Yee

Also On 93.9 WKYS: