K. Michelle Debuts New Bald Look On Social Media

K. Michelle waved goodbye to her luscious weaves and wigs and said hello to a bald look.

K. Michelle Birthday Celebration Hosted by Trina

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


R&B songstress K. Michelle is known for her outrageous hair styles–from neon wigs to long waist-length weave tracks. Since the 33-year-old hit the music and reality TV circuit, she’s known for constantly reinventing her look.

So this new style comes as no surprise, with K. Michelle revealing she’s shaved her head.

The Memphis native recently uploaded a video to her Instagram profile debuting the lewk, with the caption “Happy. I really am. F*cking finally.”

Happy. I really am. Fucking finally

A post shared by K. Michelle (@kmichellemusic) on

K. Michelle just recently released a collab with rapper Trina called “If It Ain’t Me.” She also just received a prestigious alumni reward from her alma mater Florida A&M University.

Happy looks good on you, K!

Beauties, we loving the look? Vote:


