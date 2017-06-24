Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 18, 2016

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – August 18, 2016

Photo by Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 18, 2016

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Safaree Claims Meek Mill & Crew Attacked Him At BET Awards

Issa Fight!

J.R. Bang
Leave a comment

Looks like the BET Awards is getting off to a fighting start.

Nicki Minaj‘s former boyfriend and sometimes rapper Safaree Samuels is saying that Meek Mill and his entourage attacked him. In the video above you can see Safaree running from the attackers and what looks like security fighting back.

In the video below you see Safaree stating that it was “Meek & His People” who attacked him.

Also Watch: Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki Minaj + Remy Ma Beef

He detailed the incident which you can see below

The two former boyfriends of Nicki Minaj have been beefing since Minaj and Safaree ended their long relationship. Safaree claims that Meek is the reason the two spilt.

Video Source: VladTV

Related: Safaree Wants That Old Thing Back After Nicki Minaj Announces Split With Meek Mill

Related: Convincing, Or Nah? Safaree Samuels Insists He’s Not Jealous Of Nicki & Meek’s Relationship

Meek Mill , Nicki Minaj , Safaree

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos