Safaree Claims Meek Mill & Crew Attacked Him At BET Awards

Looks like the BET Awards is getting off to a fighting start.

Nicki Minaj‘s former boyfriend and sometimes rapper Safaree Samuels is saying that Meek Mill and his entourage attacked him. In the video above you can see Safaree running from the attackers and what looks like security fighting back.

In the video below you see Safaree stating that it was “Meek & His People” who attacked him.

He detailed the incident which you can see below

The two former boyfriends of Nicki Minaj have been beefing since Minaj and Safaree ended their long relationship. Safaree claims that Meek is the reason the two spilt.

Video Source: VladTV