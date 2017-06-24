[Video] Keke Wyatt Reveals One Of Her Children Is Fighting Cancer

Follow Majic 102.3/92.7 On Twitter: Follow @majicdc

Saturday on Instagram singer Keke Wyatt revealed that one of her children has Cancer. In a video Wyatt Said:

“Plz pray for my family… Haven’t really said to much about my personal life, But my child has been fighting cancer and lost all of their hair that they loved. It hurts me so bad. So to show Mommy’s support I’m going to get @keever_west to shave me bald today I need a complete healing for my baby… 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ If u want to donate plz go to http://www.choa.org Prayers work best for Us!!!”

Wyatt is currently pregnant with her 8th child (Wyatt has 7 biological children and 1 step-child). No word from a rep from the family.