[Video] Keke Wyatt Reveals One Of Her Children Is Fighting Cancer

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

[Video] Keke Wyatt Reveals One Of Her Children Is Fighting Cancer

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

Follow Majic 102.3/92.7 On Twitter:

Saturday on Instagram singer Keke Wyatt revealed that one of her children has Cancer. In a video Wyatt Said:

“Plz pray for my family… Haven’t really said to much about my personal life, But my child has been fighting cancer and lost all of their hair that they loved. It hurts me so bad. So to show Mommy’s support I’m going to get @keever_west to shave me bald today 😢😢😢I need a complete healing for my baby… 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪If u want to donate plz go to http://www.choa.org 💋💋💋Prayers work best for Us!!!”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Wyatt is currently pregnant with her 8th child (Wyatt has 7 biological children and 1 step-child). No word from a rep from the family.

Related: Keke Wyatt Kicks It With Donnie Simpson
Related: Keke Wyatt Takes Us To Church With Cover Of Mary’s ‘I’m Going Down’

Mommy & Me: Adorable Pictures Of Celeb Mamas & Their Kids

11 photos Launch gallery

Mommy & Me: Adorable Pictures Of Celeb Mamas & Their Kids

Continue reading Mommy & Me: Adorable Pictures Of Celeb Mamas & Their Kids

Mommy & Me: Adorable Pictures Of Celeb Mamas & Their Kids

Celeb Moms & Their Kids

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos