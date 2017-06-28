BET Experience: Yvone Orji Talks ‘Insecure’ Season 2 + Sevyn Streeter & More

HelloBeautiful teamed up with our brother site CassiusLife.com to conquer this year’s BET Experience. From the Hollywood Hills to the convention center in the heart of downtown LA, here’s your exclusive look at music’s Blackest weekend.
On day one of the BET Experience, ‘Tea Talk‘ hosts Rae Holliday and Shamika Sanders hit the Boss Up Brunch in Hollywood with Sevyn Streeter and The Mane Choice founder Courtney Adeleye. The celebratory event showcased The Mane Choice’s stellar natural hair products while doubling as a forum for sisterhood and empowerment.
On Day two of the experience, we caught up with Insecure star Yvonne Orji at the “My Black Is Beautiful” booth.
21 photos Launch gallery
1. CARDI B
Source:Getty
1 of 21
2. SEVYN STREETER
Source:Getty
2 of 21
3. QUEEN LATIFAH
Source:Getty
3 of 21
4. LETOYA LUCKETT
Source:Getty
4 of 21
5. YARA SHAHIDI
Source:Getty
5 of 21
6. PAPOOSE MACKIE & REMY MA
Source:Getty
6 of 21
7. DEMETRIA MCKINNEY
Source:Getty
7 of 21
8. LIL MAMA
Source:Getty
8 of 21
9. AMBER ROSE
Source:Getty
9 of 21
10. DASCHA POLANCO
Source:Getty
10 of 21
11. ERICA ASH
Source:Getty
11 of 21
12. PEARL THUSI
Source:Getty
12 of 21
13. EVA MARCILLE
Source:Getty
13 of 21
14. TAMMY RIVERA
Source:Getty
14 of 21
15. TREVOR JACKSON
Source:Getty
15 of 21
16. GOAPELE
Source:Getty
16 of 21
17. LATEYSHA GRACE
Source:Getty
17 of 21
18. 21 SAVAGE
Source:Getty
18 of 21
19. JADA PINKETT SMITH
Source:Getty
19 of 21
20. KAT GRAHAM
Source:Getty
20 of 21
21. ISSA RAE
Source:Getty
21 of 21