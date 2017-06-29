Entertainment
Joe Budden Has More To Say About His Interview With Migos

From violent to viral.

Staff
2017 BET Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty


Footage of Joe Budden and Migos altercation at the BET Awards took on a life of its own after airing Sunday night. Three days later, Budden is finally speaking about his the interview, including him dropping the mic and abruptly leaving the set. The New Jersey rapper revealed that his moves were intentional and he wanted to make a statement with Migos.

On the latest episode of Complex’s Everyday Struggle, Budden revealed, “I’m not saying it wasn’t wrong, my behavior. I’m not saying it wasn’t disrespectful, it was. I’m telling you that at some point it stops being about knowing right or wrong and it starts to become, ‘Is it worth it?’ It 100 percent is worth it to me to let these little diva n****s know that I don’t give two f**** about none of this Migos s**t. None of this s**t.”

He added, “Y’all sitting here giving n***as y’all a** to kiss. I’m not with it. I don’t care about your super stardom. I don’t care about your success. F*** all ya’ll. Y’all can get up. Y’all do not have to sit here. I didn’t want to talk to y’all anyway.”

Joe went on to explain his side of the beef during a radio interview with Philly’s Boom 103.9:

Do you think they will respond to Budden’s diss?

