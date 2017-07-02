Kanye West Reportedly Leaves Tidal, Owed 3 Million Dollars

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @939WKYS

Looks like the rocky friendship of Jay-Z and Kanye West is getting rockier by the day.

According to news reports Kanye West has split from the Tidal streaming service over a money dispute. West believes that the company owes him 3 Million Dollars. The issues seems to steam over West being reimbursed funds for music videos and helping bring in 1.5 million new subscribers to Tidal off of the release of his album “The Life Of Pablo.” Apparently he was die a bonus for the addition of subscribers to Tidal.

Tidal’s reported position is Ye didn’t deliver on the videos as he supposed to, therefore no money.

This alleged riff comes after Jay-Z spilling his thoughts on West some of the songs from his recently released 13th studio album “4:44.” On the track “Kill Jay-Z” Hov spoke about Ye saying:

You walkin’ around like you invincible

You dropped outta school, you lost your principles

I know people backstab you, I felt bad too

But this ‘fuck everybody’ attitude ain’t natural

But you ain’t a Saint, this ain’t KumbaYe

But you got hurt because you did cool by ‘Ye

You gave him 20 million without blinkin’

He gave you 20 minutes on stage, fuck was he thinkin’?

“Fuck wrong with everybody?” is what you sayin’

But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane

No word from Tidal, Jay-Z or Kanye West.

