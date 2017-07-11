This Is How Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna Will Handle Custody Of Dream

If you’re still on the emotional roller coaster that isand, it seems like things might be calming down for the two exes…or at least they seem to agree on one thing. Both parents are looking to co-parent their 8-month-old child, Dream.

Sources tell TMZ that Rob and Chyna have been working under an unwritten arrangement that entitles them both to 50/50 physical custody. Sources say the arrangement has been “loose by consent,” where Rob has the child four days a week and Blac Chyna takes the other three days. Nannies or baby nurses are always around during the visits.

Sources claim that Rob and Chyna don’t plan on going to court for a formal child custody order, although they could memorialize their arrangement in writing.

The two seem to be taking care of their child in the midst of personal chaos. We’ll keep you updated on further parenting plans.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: