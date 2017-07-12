Jay Z’s 4:44 Tour And Side Eyes!!!!

Jay Z is going on tour!!

I’m sure by now you have heard 4:44!!! Well he just released the short film: Footnotes on 4:44 and Jay is giving you his own version of lemonade! The film is definitely star studded!! He admits how he and Bey were silently having relationship issues while the world thought they were all good! And he says fighting for his marriage was harder than growing up in the projects!

Sidebar…people are giving Jay the side eye for lecturing folk to do better with their money…but then he turns around and charges $200 for tickets to his show! Bloop!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: