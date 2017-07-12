News & Gossip
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Silver Shine

Hello Beautiful Staff
Actress Jada Pinkett-Smith was spotted out and about celebrating her cover on Haute Living Magazine in West Hollywood, this week. She came in full silver, rocking a Halston bodysuit along with matching pants.

#jadapinkettsmith looking lovely in silver at the celebration of her #hauteliving magazine cover

A post shared by AHN (@africanhubnaija) on

The 45 year-old actress also had on some matching silver pumps for the full effect. Her makeup was flawless, using a red hot lipstick color while her tresses had the big curl bounce effect for her night out.

Does Jada look have a shimmering effect or should she have worn something else? Vote HAUTE or NAUGHT right now!


