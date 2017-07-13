Essence Atkins Talks Natural Hair In The TV Industry, Wanting To Work With Issa Rae, And More

Essence Atkins attended and received an award at the McDonald’s 365 Awards at Essence Festival 2017. The beauty was rocking a chambray linen pants and top set from John Paul Ataker. The actress sat down with Style & Beauty Editor Danielle James to chat natural hair in the tv industry (how far have we really come?), wanting to work with Issa Rae, and playing an interior decorator (discover Essence’s personal style!) on her new show co-starring, Marlon Wayans, called Marlon.
