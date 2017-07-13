Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Essence Atkins Talks Natural Hair In The TV Industry, Wanting To Work With Issa Rae, And More

Staff
Leave a comment


Essence Atkins attended and received an award at the McDonald’s 365 Awards at Essence Festival 2017. The beauty was rocking a chambray linen pants and top set from John Paul Ataker. The actress sat down with Style & Beauty Editor Danielle James to chat natural hair in the tv industry (how far have we really come?), wanting to work with Issa Rae, and playing an interior decorator (discover Essence’s personal style!) on her new show co-starring, Marlon Wayans, called Marlon.

DON’T MISS:

These Tips Will Help You Break Into The Fashion Tech Or Online Beauty Space In Style

Jessica Spence Examines Societal Standards Of Natural Hair Through Latest Art Series

HELLO WORLD: 5 Places You Must Visit To Experience The Real NOLA

2016 Essence Festival - Day 2

Celebs Living It Up On The Gram! The Essence Festival Edition

14 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Living It Up On The Gram! The Essence Festival Edition

Continue reading Celebs Living It Up On The Gram! The Essence Festival Edition

Celebs Living It Up On The Gram! The Essence Festival Edition

This weekend marks the 23rd annual Essence Festival in New Orleans! From Tracee Ellis Ross to Boris Kodjoe to Niecy Nash, here's a peek at what your favorite celebs are doing at the star-studded event, via Instagram.


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos