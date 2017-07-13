Now What The Hell? White Beauty Blogger Creates ‘Chocolate Challenge’ Because WTF

#chocolatechallenge ??? Just "No!"🙈🙉🙊 A post shared by LushiArie_Makeup (@lurie_makeup) on Jul 9, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

Today in peak caucasity, White beauty blogger Vika Shapel created the “Chocolate Challenge” because wypipo be wypipo’ing.

The blackface connoisseur announced to her followers that she would create a new challenge to “transform into deep chocolate skin tones from our pasty pale.”

The expected backlash moved through the Internets with a quickness, with Black Twitter side-eyeing the hell out of this dumb a** idea.

this "challenge" doesn't exist because people have common sense🙃😑😑😑 the disrespect… pic.twitter.com/j1SEXPdWhr — Jasmine Brown (@JasMeannnn) July 9, 2017

“I simply wanted to see how I looked in a deeper skin tone,” Shapel told Yahoo Beauty.

“I wasn’t aware of the whole black-face concept before people began commenting it on the photo. I would like to apologize to people that were hurt or offended by my post, and it won’t happen again.”

**Insert collective Black eye roll**

