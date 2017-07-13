Now What The Hell? White Beauty Blogger Creates ‘Chocolate Challenge’ Because WTF

Today in peak caucasity, White beauty blogger Vika Shapel created the “Chocolate Challenge” because wypipo be wypipo’ing.
The blackface connoisseur announced to her followers that she would create a new challenge to “transform into deep chocolate skin tones from our pasty pale.”
The expected backlash moved through the Internets with a quickness, with Black Twitter side-eyeing the hell out of this dumb a** idea.
“I simply wanted to see how I looked in a deeper skin tone,” Shapel told Yahoo Beauty.
“I wasn’t aware of the whole black-face concept before people began commenting it on the photo. I would like to apologize to people that were hurt or offended by my post, and it won’t happen again.”
**Insert collective Black eye roll**
