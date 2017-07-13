2 Live Crew Founder Dead At 53

One of the founding members of legendary hip-hop group 2 Live Crew has passed away, according to

Fresh Kid Ice, whose birth name was Chris Wong Won, died Thursday morning in a Miami hospital due to an unspecified medical condition.

Fresh Kid formed the group with DJ Mr. Mixx, Amazing Vee and later Luther Campbell when they signed with his record label.

The group’s raunchy lyrics would land them in the history books, with their album “As Nasty As They Wanna Be” being the first to be labeled legally obscene by the government.

Rest in peace.

SOURCE: TMZ

MORE TOP STORIES

It’s Really Over: T.I. Countersuing Tiny Over Divorce

Verbal Sparring: Conor McGregor Calls Floyd Mayweather A “Boy”

Also On 93.9 WKYS: