News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

These Tips Will Help You Break Into The Fashion Tech Or Online Beauty Space In Style

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment


90% of startups will fail. If you are an entrepreneur or thinking about starting an online business, there are certain steps you must take if you want to be in the 10% of startups that succeed. If you are interested in starting an online business, we are here to help.

If you aren’t thinking digital, you aren’t thinking. An online business is a great business venture idea as it has low overhead and a high return. However, if you are minority entrepreneur or interested in starting a business, there are major keys you should follow.

14th Annual McDonald's 365Black Awards

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty


Our Style & Beauty Editor, Danielle James, sat down with Google’s Head of Black Community Engagement, Valeisha Butterfield Jones, and had a candid conversation on how to win in the world of fashion, beauty and technology.

Beauties, there are 3 major keys that you need to think about to start your online business or tech company.

KNOW YOUR MARKET

“Knowing your audience, knowing your consumer base, and who it is you want to reach.” ~ Valiesha Butterfield Jones

Beauties, it’s important to know your audience. Who are you creating this product, platform, or service for? It can’t be just for you. Do focus groups, test out your idea, before you invest in making a full product.

MAKING SURE IT’S ACCESSIBLE

“Access is key.” ~ Valiesha Butterfield Jones

In knowing who you want to reach, it’s imperative to know how you are going to access them. In creating your business, think about how you are going to reach your customers and consumers.

ACCESS TO CAPITAL

“You want to make sure you have a solid technological foundation and base to your work so you can monetize it. Access to capital means through your sales, your advertisers, and the ability to monetize the tech platform.” ~ Valiesha Butterfield Jones

 

Beauties, it’s not a business if you aren’t monetizing it. Think about how your company will bring revenue in and ensure you have more than one stream of income flowing into your business.

You can follow Valeisha on Instagram and Twitter.

DON’T MISS:

Curlkalon Founder/CEO Shavone Riggins On Entrepreunership, ‘Having It All’ &amp; What’s Next

BEAUTIFUL NEWS: This 11-Year-Old Entrepreneur Just Made Millions From Lemonade

Here’s Why Black Women Entrepreneurs Are Not Getting Investors

15 Black Women Entrepreneurs Who Are Changing The Beauty Industry

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Black Women Entrepreneurs Who Are Changing The Beauty Industry

Continue reading 15 Black Women Entrepreneurs Who Are Changing The Beauty Industry

15 Black Women Entrepreneurs Who Are Changing The Beauty Industry

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos