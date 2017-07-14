News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Ashanti’s Latest Bikini Photos Are Giving Us Life

Staff
Leave a comment

BraVo International Music Award In Moscow

Source: Epsilon / Getty


Ashanti is out here living her best life touring the world and looking fabulous while doing it. When she isn’t on stage performing some of her classics, the R&B princess is slaying in a bikini.

Can we say body goals?

#sayless

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

This guy just couldn't let me live!! 😩 My nephew @lilbougiee #7's

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Keep a cool head… 🇯🇲 bikini @sweetheatbikinis

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

More bikini pics, below:

2016 MusiCares Person Of The Year - Arrivals

#BodyGoals: Ashanti's Body Sends Us Running To The Gym

11 photos Launch gallery

#BodyGoals: Ashanti's Body Sends Us Running To The Gym

Continue reading #BodyGoals: Ashanti’s Body Sends Us Running To The Gym

#BodyGoals: Ashanti's Body Sends Us Running To The Gym


RELATED STORIES:

GET THE LOOK: 9 Gold Dresses To Sparkle Like Ashanti

Ashanti Talks New Album While Looking Flawless For Harper’s Bazaar

Ashanti Reminds The Internet What A Natural Woman’s Body Looks Like, Flaws And All

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos